Combs seniors earn AP Scholars with Distinction honors

Combs seniors Maggie Blamires and Gordon Kok. (Submitted Photo)

Combs High School seniors Maggie Blamires and Gordon Kok earned the mantra of AP Scholars with Distinction, the J.O. Combs Unified School District recently announced.

AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students that receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams, according to a press release.

Combs High School is at 2505 E. Germann Road in San Tan Valley. It is the only high school in the school district that houses seven other schools.

