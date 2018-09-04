Combs students meet with Queen Creek business leaders at summit

Combs High School students attended the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Educational Summit at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Career and technical education students Alexis Negron, Alexus Robles, Katy Johnson, Emma Ferraro and Kennedy McLeod spoke to local business leaders about their experiences in career and technical education and their participation in the upcoming E4T or Elevate for Tomorrow event scheduled for later this year, according to a press release.

Combs High School Career and Technical Education Teacher Brian Taylor, Career and Technical Education Coordinator John Scrogham and Principal Chris Farabee were also in attendance.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.