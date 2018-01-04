Combs Traditional Academy 3rd-graders working on book projects

The third-graders at Combs Traditional Academy have been really diving into books this quarter.
As a way to strengthen their critical thinking skills, vocabulary, comprehension, fluency and writing skills, CTA third-graders have been placed into groups based on their reading needs and have been challenged with working collaboratively among their groups to complete specific activities.
Some activities include comprehension questions, making connections to their books, and predicting the outcomes.
As a way to wrap up their literature studies, students are working on an “in-class” book report with their groups.
They have been given the creative freedom to create a poster based on their selected book and will present in front of their peers.
Editor’s note: Jennifer Herrick is a third-grade teacher at Combs Traditional Academy, 37327 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley.