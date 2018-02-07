Combs Traditional Academy science students attracted to magnets
A student carefully uses a battery to create an electrical circuit as part of a science project at Combs Traditional Academy. (Courtesy of J.O. Combs Unified School District)
Fourth-graders of Combs Traditional Academy, 37327 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley, have been learning about magnets, electromagnets and circuits as part of their science curriculum.
They created their own circuits using wire, a battery, lights and some tape.
In addition, these hard-working students continue learning about fractions and decimals in math.
They also have been identifying main idea and details in various texts. Our students use those details to draw inferences from the text.
Editor’s note: Heather Zertuche is a fourth-grade teacher at Combs Traditional Academy.
Fourth-grade students at Combs Traditional Academy in San Tan Valley add foil to their science project. (Courtesy of J.O. Combs Unified School District)
A fourth-grader at Combs Traditional Academy uses a battery and wire to create an electrical circuit. (Courtesy of J.O. Combs Unified School District)
