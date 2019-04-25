Combs Traditional Academy students improving cardiorespiratory endurance

Throughout the school year, Combs Traditional Academy students have been working on improving their cardiorespiratory endurance by performing the FitnessGram Pacer test.

The instrument measures how many laps students can complete going from one side of the gym to the other, according to a release.

Students in kindergarten through second grade have practiced this activity.

The grade levels that have been working on improving their cardio endurance from this testing instrument are third through sixth grade students.

“With these grade levels, students have recorded scores since August with this endurance test/trial. This school year, students have had the opportunity to complete this five times; on average one time every two months,” according to the release.

Each student’s result has been recorded and results from previous trials/tests have been shared with them as a gauge to their individual progress, the release states.

“From this data, I am happy to congratulate the following students: in third grade, the students with the highest averages were William Stinecipher and Emery Huffaker. In fourth grade, Neelan Venkatesan and Fayth Hatch. In fifth grade, Noah Alvarado and Alexandra Garcia,” Nathan Lee, PE teacher, said in the release.

“Finally, the students in sixth grade with the highest average number of completed laps were Trevor Hood and Angelia Graham. I want to thank all students in Grades K-6 for your participation and sportsmanship with the Pacer throughout the school year,” he said.

Combs Traditional Academy, 37327 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley, is in the J.O. Combs Unified School District.

