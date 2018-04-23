Combs Traditional Academy students learn volleyball
Combs Traditional Academy students play volleyball. (Submitted Photo)
Combs Traditional Academy students play volleyball. (Submitted Photo)
Combs Traditional Academy students play volleyball. (Submitted Photo)
At Combs Traditional Academy, students in PE have been working on the basic techniques of volleyball.
They have practiced ready position, serving, bumping and setting. Students have also had the chance to learn the basic rules of the game and had lots of fun in the process.
Skills the students are developing include quickening their response time, spatial awareness, quick communication with teammates and finesse of muscle movement in correlation to ball impact.
Editor’s Note: Jeff Green is the principal at Combs Traditional Academy.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.