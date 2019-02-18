Combs Traditional Academy students prepare for science festival

Combs Traditional Academy students will demonstrate what they have learned about animal adaptations at the upcoming Sci-Tech Festival. (Submitted photo)

Combs Traditional Academy fourth-graders are preparing for the Sci-Tech Festival in March.

The students are focusing on animal adaptations that enable survival, according to school principal Jeff Green.

Throughout the year, students have created circuits, conducted a “blubber experiment” and modeled the water cycle.

“Science, technology, engineering and math are not limited to preparing for one event, but instead are embedded in student learning opportunities throughout the year,” the principal stated in a release.

As an example, science lessons have incorporated opportunities for students to learn about fractions, including how to perform all operations with fractions, how to simplify fractions and how fractions relate to decimals and percentages.

Students also have been able to write opinion pieces using text evidence, Mr. Green stated.

“Using a rubric, students edit, revise and reflect on ways to improve their writing.”

The Sci-Tech Festival will be at Combs High School 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

