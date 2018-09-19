Combs Traditional Academy students take hands-on approach to scientific method

Sep 19th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Combs Traditional Academy students learn the scientific method through a hands-on approach. (Submitted Photo)

Students at Combs Traditional Academy, 37327 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley, are learning about the scientific method.

They are using their observation and investigation skills to make some hypotheses about many different experiments, according to a press release.

“What will happen to this gummy bear in water?” and “How many drops of water can I squeeze onto this penny?” are only a few of the hands on activities they are working on.

Students learn best when they are a part of the learning process. During these science experiments, students get to engage all of their senses and make discoveries on their own.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie