Combs Traditional Academy students take hands-on approach to scientific method

Students at Combs Traditional Academy, 37327 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley, are learning about the scientific method.

They are using their observation and investigation skills to make some hypotheses about many different experiments, according to a press release.

“What will happen to this gummy bear in water?” and “How many drops of water can I squeeze onto this penny?” are only a few of the hands on activities they are working on.

Students learn best when they are a part of the learning process. During these science experiments, students get to engage all of their senses and make discoveries on their own.

