Combs Traditional Academy uses texts to identify good citizenship

Combs Traditional Academy tries to teach both academic skills as well as build character in our students and hopes to reach this goal through the incorporation of citizenship and writing.

Over the past few weeks the school’s first graders have been using different texts to identify what it means to be a good citizen, according to a press release.

Within the texts, students chose a character that portrayed good citizenship and explained what it meant to be a good citizen.

Students worked in groups to create citizenship posters that showed how they can be a good classroom citizen.

Students also worked independently to create written explanations of what makes a good citizen and why it is important.

On election day, first graders participated in a classroom election on various topics. Students discussed how voting is another form of good citizenship and why it is important to vote.

