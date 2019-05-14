Combs Unified School District announced students of the month

May’s students of month at a recent Governing Board meeting. (Submitted photo)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools.

This month’s winners were Cassidy Michaels of Combs High School; Evelyn McCleaft Sanchez of Combs Middle School; Preston Lord of combs Traditional Academy; Anel Mejia Garcia of Ellsworth Elementary School; Alicia Sullivan of Harmon Elementary School; Tycen Luma of Ranch Elementary School; and Brynley Miller of Simonton Elementary School.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness. This presentation takes place each month at the regular Governing Board meeting.

For the month of May, Dee Whittington, perioperative director at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.