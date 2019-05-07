Combs Unified School District recognized for healthy workplace

The J.O. Combs Unified School District, a K-12 district serving over 4,400 students in San Tan Valley and the surrounding community, received the 2019 Healthy Arizona Worksites Program Silver Award.



Assistant Superintendent Mark Duplissis with the Silver Award. (Submitted photo)

This award recognizes Arizona businesses that are making efforts to positively affect the health and well-being of employees, their families and their community, according to a press release.



The Arizona Department of Health Services recognized the district at the Healthy Arizona Worksite Annual Event Wednesday, May 1, in addition to being featured in statewide communications and listed on the HAWP website.



“As one of the largest employers in the San Tan Valley area, we have a longstanding history of providing the necessary tools for our employees to be informed, committed, engaged, and united in their efforts to build a high quality education environment for our students and community,” Assistant Superintendent Mark Duplissis said in a prepared statement.



“Being recognized with this award is a proud moment to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of our team, and only reinforces our commitment and ability to positively impact the lives of our students and families.”



The qualifications for the award include attending the Healthy Arizona Worksite Program training; developing a plan to improve employee health and safety; and supporting employee health through policy and systems changes.



HAWP is a public health initiative that has been developed through a partnership between the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, a release states.



This statewide program provides Arizona employers with training, technical assistance, tools, and resources to design, implement, and evaluate worksite wellness initiatives. The Silver Award is HAWP’s third highest acknowledgment.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.