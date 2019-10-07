Combs Unified School District recognizes students

Superintendent Dr. Greg Wyman, members of the Governing Board, and Banner Ironwood Medical Center Director of Cardiopulmonary Services and Therapies Tony Corrales stand with the students of the month for October. (Submitted photo)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continued its partnership with Banner Ironwood Medical Center to administer the Student of the Month program, recognizing seven students for October.

The program provides an opportunity each month for one student from each of the district’s seven schools to be recognized for demonstrating one of the various pillars of the Character Counts program, according to a press release.

One character trait is selected each month and students are selected by their principal or teacher.

Traits included in the Character Counts Program include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness. For the month of October, students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of trustworthiness.

Selected students are celebrated for their achievement with a certificate of recognition at the Governing Board meeting each month where Superintendent Dr. Greg Wyman, the Governing Board and a Banner Ironwood Medical Center representative recognize them.

The Students of the Month for October included Daisy Chase, senior at Combs High School; Casey Munden, seventh grader at Combs Middle School; Jayden Hatch, sixth grader at Combs Traditional Academy; Hayley Biglow, second grader at Ellsworth Elementary School; Michael Gonzalez, fifth grader at Harmon Elementary School; Shaylee Hyman, fourth grader at Ranch Elementary School; and Elisa Garcia, third grader at Simonton Elementary School.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.