Cruz named Queen Creek Elementary School principal

Chasity Cruz has been named principal of Queen Creek Elementary School following her appointment by the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board and its superintendent.
The local school board approved Ms. Cruz’s employment contract during its April 3 regular meeting and will replace former Principal Julie Oster starting next school year, according to a press release.
Ms. Oster has been named principal at Queen Creek High School, school officials say.
Ms. Cruz has a bachelor of arts degree in education and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Arizona State University. Ms. Cruz started her career in education in the Mesa Unified School District where she worked for 15 years.
While in Mesa, Ms. Cruz worked as a teacher, dean of students and a school improvement specialist. She has also served as principal of Simonton Elementary School in the J.O. Combs Unified School District, school officials say.
“We are fortunate to have Chasity join the QCUSD family. Chasity’s skills, experience, and energy are a great match for our district and the QCE team,” said Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry in a prepared statement.
Ms. Cruz and her husband, Eric, have six children: Rylee (18), Jordyn (14), Adrianna (13), Hayden (12), Aubree (11) and Cooper (5).
When she is not working, Ms. Cruz enjoys spending time with her family and supporting her husband and children in their many different activities. In addition, she enjoys participating in 5Ks and half-marathons.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity. I am excited to be a member of the Queen Creek team,” said Ms. Cruz in the release.
