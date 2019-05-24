Dawn Kennaugh new principal at Jack Barnes Elementary

Dawn Kennaugh

Dawn Kennaugh is the new principal of Jack Barnes Elementary School in the Queen Creek Unified School District.

Mrs. Kennaugh’s hiring was approved at the May 14 QCUSD Governing Board meeting. She will take over for Laura Valenciano who is retiring after this school year, according to a release.

“Dawn comes highly recommended and has many years of experience as a principal,” Dr. Perry Berry, QCUSD superintendent, said in the release. “Her years of experience make her an excellent choice for this school.”

Mrs. Kennaugh has a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a master of arts degree in educational administration from Central Michigan University. A Michigan native, she taught first grade (eight years), kindergarten (three years) and fourth grade (three years) in two Michigan districts before accepting a position as an elementary principal in Grand Ledge, Michigan. She has worked as a principal for the past nine years.

“I am very excited about joining the QCUSD family,” Mrs. Kennaugh said in the release. “I look forward to working with such a warm and welcoming staff.”

She and her husband, Toby, have two daughters: Taylor, 21, and Abby, 17.

