Diab Scott new director of CTE and curriculum at Queen Creek Unified School District

Nancy Diab Scott has been hired as the new director of career and technical education and curriculum for Queen Creek Unified School District.

The QCUSD Governing Board approved Ms. Diab Scott’s position at the April 2 board meeting. She will officially join the district at the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Ms. Diab Scott has served in education for the past 19 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in history. She also has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and is certified in educational leadership. Recently, Ms. Diab Scott received her superintendent’s certificate, according to a release.

She discovered her passion for teaching while working at Carson Junior High School in Mesa. After five years of classroom teaching, she transitioned into administration.

She was a team lead and an assistant principal for eight years in both K-8 and high school settings. In 2012, she opened Sossaman Middle School as the principal. In 2016, she began her service as principal of Higley High School, according to the release.

“I have a passion for connecting with students and making learning meaningful,” Ms. Diab Scott said in the release. “I am excited to bring that passion to the Queen Creek Unified School District family and am committed to serving students, staff and the community to the best of my ability.”

Ms. Diab Scott is supported by her husband, Patrick, and two fur babies, Reina and Izzy, according to the release.

