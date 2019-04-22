Disneyland field trip approved for Newell Barney students

Eighth-grade students at Newell Barney Middle School can go on a Jan. 24-25 field trip to Disneyland, the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board decided recently.

The Governing Board approved the trip as part of a consent agenda at an April 2 meeting.

The estimated cost is $250 per student, which includes transportation, seminars and entrance into the Disneyland and California Adventure Parks. Enrichment activities will be assigned in the classroom after the educational field trip.

Students are to participate in Disney Youth Education Programs and comprehensive character-development opportunities will be embedded throughout every student’s educational experience, according to the meeting’s agenda.

“The educational programs are designed to give students — and their teachers— a hands-on, educational adventure. This collection of guided field studies, available in applied sciences, environmental studies, liberal arts and leadership development, is accredited, standards-based and designed to reinforce classroom lessons,” according to a QCUSD document.

Students will practice teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving skills as they participate in leadership, animation, physics and performing-arts-related seminars, it states,

