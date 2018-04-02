District names new Queen Creek High School principal

Julie Oster has been selected to lead Queen Creek High School starting with the 2018-19 school year, taking over as principal for Paul Gagnon.
“Many people within our community will know Ms. Oster from her years of service devoted to our district in varied capacities at Queen Creek High School and Queen Creek Elementary,” Dr. Perry Berry stated in a release. “We are excited to have Julie lead a school that she knows so well.”
Dr. Berry last month named Mr. Gagnon as planning principal of Queen Creek Unified School District High School No. 2, which is under construction.
Ms. Oster has served the district for 19 years in various capacities, predominantly at the high school. She has been a high school social studies teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, cross-country, track and varsity softball coach and elementary principal.
She has a master’s degree in education from Ottawa University and a second master’s in educational leadership from Grand Canyon University.
“As an educator with knowledge and experience in the many facets of the school, Ms. Oster has worked closely with all departments and has worked diligently to expand the honors and Advanced Placement opportunities for students,” according to a release announcing her selection.
“I have dedicated my life to providing opportunities for all students to learn what their passion is and gain the education and confidence to find success in it,” Ms. Oster stated. “I have always considered Queen Creek High School my home and couldn’t be more honored or excited to serve my community in this new capacity.”
Ms. Oster comes from a family of educators. She grew up in Tempe and lived in Queen Creek for many years, according to the release, recently moving to Chandler to be closer to her mother and brother. She is the mother of two children who attend district schools.
