District selects principal for Frances Brandon-Pickett school

Brian Butson has been named the next principal of Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School in the Queen Creek Unified School District.
Dr. Perry Berry, district superintendent, chose Mr. Butson to take over for Sherry Towns as she moves on to her new role as principal of Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary School.
Mr. Butson, whose job in the district will begin next school year, comes to Queen Creek from the Chandler Unified School District.
He has a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in administration from Northern Arizona University.
Mr. Butson’s career in education started at Nathan Hale High School in Wisconsin where he taught mathematics. After moving to Arizona, Mr. Butson helped open Williams Field High School in the Higley School District. He then moved to the Chandler Unified School District where he taught and coached at Perry High School. He also has served in administrative roles in Chandler at both Chief Hill Learning Academy and Tarwater Elementary School.
“We are excited to have Mr. Butson lead Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary,” Dr. Berry stated in a release. “He brings with him a fresh perspective and insight that will benefit our students and the community.”
Mr. Butson and his wife, Jennifer, have three daughters: Parker, 6, Finley, 3, and Emerson 2.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity. My wife and daughters are very excited. I can’t wait to be a part of the Queen Creek team,” Mr. Butson stated.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.