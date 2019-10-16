Domino’s announces college scholarship for Queen Creek students

Organized through the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, Domino’s is awarding $2,500 scholarships to two students. (facebook.com/pg/HACUnew)

Domino’s is offering its first-ever Futuro Brillante Scholarship for college students in the greater Phoenix area, including Queen Creek.

Organized through the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, Domino’s is awarding $2,500 scholarships to two students to help them achieve their higher education goals, according to a release.



Students who are current Domino’s employees or the son/daughter of a current Domino’s employee and, attending a HACU-member college/university in the local area, including Chandler-Gilbert Community College as well as the colleges listed below, may apply.

A full list of application criteria, as well as instructions on how to apply, are at hacu.net/scholarships. The scholarship application is open from through Dec. 6 and will be awarded in January 2020. All students are encouraged to apply.

Phoenix Gateway Community College

South Mountain Community College

Northern Arizona University

Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Maricopa Community Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community College

Mohave Community College

Glendale Community College

