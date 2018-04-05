Dr. Adam Wolfe new principal at Queen Creek Middle School

Dr. Adam Wolfe is the new principal of Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road. He replaces Joseph McKnight starting with the 2018-19 school year.
The hiring of Dr. Wolfe was approved at the April 3 Queen Creek Unified School District Board meeting.
“Adam brings valuable experience and a strong skill set to the district. He will make a great addition to the QCUSD family,” Dr. Perry Berry, QCUSD superintendent, said in a release.
Dr. Wolfe has 13 years of experience in public education. He started his career as a high school teacher in the Peoria Unified School District. After three years in Peoria, he and his wife relocated to New Jersey, according to the release.
During his time in New Jersey, Dr. Wolfe received a master’s degree in education administration and completed all the necessary coursework for a doctorate degree in educational leadership, management and policy from Seton Hall University.
Dr. Wolfe returned to Arizona in September 2014 and for the past three years he has served as an assistant principal at Centennial High School. In spring 2015 he defended his dissertation and fulfilled a lifelong goal of receiving a doctorate degree, according to the release.
Dr. Wolfe’s educational philosophy is that all students are capable of achieving at the highest level and that educators must empower students to reach their fullest potential, according to the release.
“I sincerely look forward to working with the entire Queen Creek Unified School District staff and community. I am excited to begin serving as the principal of Queen Creek Middle School and working alongside all stakeholders as we strive for continued academic excellence,” Dr. Wolfe said in the release.
To learn more about QCUSD, go to https://www.qcusd.org.
