Dr. David Odiorne appointed to Central AZ College District 2 Governing Board

Dr. David R. Odiorne

Pinal County Superintendent of Schools Jill Broussard has announced the appointment of Dr. David R. Odiorne to the Central Arizona College’s District 2 Governing Board.

He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Debra Banks, according to a release.

Dr. Odiorne will be seated until Dec. 31, 2020.  The seat will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for a four-year term, the release states.

Go to centralaz.edu/about-cac/governance/board-of-governors.

