Dr. Matt Strom new associate superintendent at Queen Creek Unified School District

Dr. Perry Berry, superintendent of Queen Creek Unified School District, has announced the hiring of Dr. Matt Strom as QCUSD associate superintendent of business and operations.

The QCUSD Governing Board approved Dr. Strom’s hiring at the Dec. 11 board meeting. He assumes the new role effective Feb. 1.

“It is a distinct privilege and honor to join an exemplary team of educators in Queen Creek Unified School District. The Queen Creek School Board, Dr. Berry and the executive team have clearly communicated their high expectations for the district and I am excited to be a part of ensuring that our goals for student outcomes are delivered,” Dr. Strom said in a release.

Dr. Strom has more than 20 years of experience in education. The last 17 years he has been in the Chandler Unified School District with his most recent role being the assistant superintendent of K-12 educational services, according to the release.

The primary function of his role for the executive team and governing board included data analytics to ensure the strategic plan was measurable with key performance indicators, demography and policy analysis for his departments, according to the release.

Dr. Strom has also led departments through facilitative leadership. These departments included Exceptional Student Services, Entitlement Grants, Professional Development, Preschool Education, Curriculum, Educational Technology, Assessment, Research and Business Analytics.

During his doctoral studies, Dr. Strom analyzed achievement gaps in urban school districts. For his work, he received the “Higher Education Outstanding Dissertation Student Award” from Arizona School Administrators.

“With Queen Creek experiencing such tremendous growth, Dr. Strom’s experience will be extremely beneficial to the district,” Superintendent Berry said in the release. “We are excited to add Dr. Strom to the QCUSD team.”

Dr. Strom has been a member of many local, state and national-level committees. He is the Arizona LEA representative for the National Forum on Education Statistics and serves on the Arizona Technical Advisory Committee for the Arizona Department of Education.

Previously he has served on the City of Chandler General Plan Committee, the ADE Accountability Advisory Group and he was the member of the 2016 Arizona Standards Development Committee for ELA and Mathematics.

Dr. Strom has been married to his wife, Marcia, for 18 years. He is the father of three children: Zavian, 15; Quentin, 13; and Elijah, 12, according to the release.

“My family and I are blessed to join such a wonderful community and eagerly anticipate being humble servants to support the efforts of both the school district and the Town of Queen Creek,” he said.

