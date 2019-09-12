‘Dr. Seuss’ theme for Discovery Kids Fall Camp

A Seussical performance from the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center is planned for Oct. 10. (QCPAC)

A Discovery Kids Fall Camp is being held by the Queen Creek Unified School District.

The 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 11 camp is for kindergarten through sixth-grade students.

Costs are $35 a day or $140 a week for the camp to be held at Gateway Polytechnic, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa; and Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop Road South in Queen Creek.

“Dr. Seuss” is the camp’s theme, with activities featuring the books “Cat in the Hat,” “Horton Hears a Who,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Fox in Socks,” “Thing 1 and Thing 2” and “The Lorax.” A Seussical performance from the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center is planned for Oct. 10.

Registration deadlines are Sept. 23 for the first week and Sept. 30 for the second week, with costs going to $40 a day after a deadline. Information and a link for registration is at qcusd.org/Community_Education#upcomingeventssection.

