East Valley Regional Cadet Program accepting applications

The East Valley Regional Cadet Program is accepting applications through Monday, Sept. 10.

“The program provides a fun and exciting opportunity for youth ages 14-18 to learn more about fire and medical services,” according to a release.

Sponsored by Mesa Fire & Medical, Gilbert Fire & Rescue, Queen Creek Fire & Medical and Superstition Fire & Medical, “the interactive program develops leadership and teamwork skills,” the release stated.

Find more information and apply at mesaaz.gov/residents/fire-medical.

Cadets will learn about the fire and medical service, and in turn, they volunteer time back to their communities, according to the website.

Cadets also participate in community service events, including public education activities and city-sponsored events.

“Participation in these extra activities is not required, however, members are highly encouraged to participate,” according to the website.

