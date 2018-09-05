Ellsworth Elementary plans Grandparents Day event

Ellsworth Elementary in San Tan Valley is celebrating Grandparents Day.

The school, 38454 N Carolina Ave., invites all community grandparents to visit for lunch with their grandchildren on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

“We will be taking pictures, and our Book Fair will be open for any grandparent that would like to take their grandchildren to the Book Fair after lunch,” principal Santa Dunker stated in a release.

The cafeteria will be serving bean and cheese burritos or grilled cheese sandwiches with fruit and/or vegetables and milk. The cost for an adult lunch is $3.15.

For more information, call 480-882-3520. An RSVP is requested.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.