Epperson new varsity football coach at ﻿American Leadership Academy Ironwood

American Leadership Academy Ironwood hired Travis Epperson as its varsity football coach for the 2019 season.
Mr. Epperson will be taking the reins in the Warriors’ second year in the 3A Division of the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
“Being the head football coach at ALA Ironwood was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Mr. Epperson said in a release. “The growth in this area will provide a unique opportunity to build a special place where kids can experience great academics and athletics.”
Mr. Epperson is no stranger to the ALA family as he spent the last two years at ALA Gilbert North as a varsity special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach helping to bring home a CAA Championship in 2017.
Before his time at ALA Gilbert North, Mr. Epperson spent nine years coaching football at Highland High School as varsity offensive coordinator and quarterback positions coach.
“Coach Epperson brings with him experience from a very successful program at Highland,” Buddy Allen, ALA Ironwood athletic director, said in the release. “The knowledge he gained about the game throughout his time playing as well as coaching will help our program as we move forward.”
Mr. Epperson played football for Brigham Young University in 1999 and the early 2000s. He was named All-State Quarterback as well as Arizona High School Football Player of the Year in 1998 during his time at Highland High School in Gilbert.
Mr. Epperson said he is impressed with the people and staff at ALA Ironwood and is excited to play his part in bringing continued success to the program.
“The quality of kids at ALA Ironwood combined with the great competition in our region and 3A as a whole is exciting as a competitor,” Mr. Epperson said in the release. “Watching my dad be a head coach for so many years I’ve learned to appreciate supportive environments and how much of a difference it can make in a program. That’s what I have found at ALA Ironwood.”
ALA-Ironwood football is going into its second season in the AIA after three years in the Canyon Athletic Association, where it won one championship in 2015 and finished as the runner-up in 2016. Over its first four seasons, the Warriors have a 27-15 overall record after finishing last season 1-9. The Warriors will return a lot of key players, including Marcus Burgos, Andrew Fearn, Louie Gonzales and Jake Maloy, who all received all-region recognition last season along with other key players, Matthew McKnight, Bodie Click, and Jaiden Hudson.
