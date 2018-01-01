Explore 40 occupational training programs Jan. 27 at EVIT

Explore more than 40 occupational training programs at a free fun and interactive event, EVIT Expo 2018, to be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at East Valley Institute of Technology’s Dr. A. Keith Crandell (Main) Campus, 1601 W. Main St. in Mesa.

Bring friends and family and learn how EVIT can help make students’ dreams a reality, according to a press release.

EVIT partners with 10 East Valley school districts to offer a variety of tuition-free classes to fit students’ schedules. Classes are also available for adults at competitive tuition rates, according to the release.

Expo 2018 activities include:

  • Interactive family friendly games.
  • Music provided by EVIT’s student-run radio station, The Pulse.
  • Eat at EVIT’s Bistro 13.
  • Trolley rides.
  • Campus tours.

For more information, call 480-461-4114 or e-mail publicrelations@evit.com.

