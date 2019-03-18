Fashion Club students traveling to Los Angeles for field trip

Queen Creek High School Fashion Club students are traveling to Los Angeles April 5-6 for a field trip.

The trip was approved as part of a consent agenda March 5 by the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board.

The students are to travel by two vehicles to visit the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and learn about college and career paths in the fashion industry, club advisor Kaitlyn Williams said in an activity request form.

Cost of the trip is $300 per person. Fifteen students and two adults/chaperones are taking the trip, she said.

In addition to the trip to FIDM, the students are to visit Knott’s Berry Farm, Santa Monica, Hollywood and the beach, according to the form.

