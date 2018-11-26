Fifth, sixth grade students volunteer with preschoolers at Ranch Elementary

The new Preschool Pathfinders club is making a difference in the lives of the preschool students at Ranch Elementary School in San Tan Valley.

Preschool Pathfinders is a leadership club opportunity for 5th and 6th grade students. Students create and conduct preschool activities to promote leadership skills and benefit preschool students’ social and language skills.

They also help the preschoolers with gross motor development, according to a press release. The club meets once a week in the various preschool classrooms.

Some days, the pathfinders will come in and read to the students. They help promote language development and help build vocabulary. They will ask them questions about the book, foster comprehension with the students and instill a love of reading.

Other days, the pathfinders will help with various art projects and help with small group learning centers that work on the early childhood developmental standards.

Lastly, they will join in and help by building gross motor skills, like crawling through tunnels and following directions when playing games, a release states.

