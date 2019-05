The Queen Creek Unified School District’s child nutrition department is offering a summer feeding program starting May 28.

All children 18 and under are welcome to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge.

The meals will be offered at the Queen Creek Boys and Girls Club, 22557 S. Ellsworth Road. Breakfast will be 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-noon, but not July 4.

To view the menu, go to www.qcusd.org/Child_Nutrition.

