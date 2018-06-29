Free online program provides practice for college admissions tests

March2Success, a free online academic readiness program, has added features to help students prepare for standardized admissions tests for college and beyond.

The U.S. Army-sponsored program now has free full-length practice tests for the Medical College Admissions Test, the Dental Admissions Test, several different nursing tests and a full prep course for the ACT and SAT to complement the free ACT and SAT full-length practice tests it has provided for several years, according to a release.

March2Success is an interactive online test preparation system featuring curriculum designed by Peterson’s and the College Options Foundation. It provides assessment software and education content in “an easy-to-use, self-paced format that is available 24/7. The program is free and requires no obligation to the U.S. Army,” the release stated.

“We decided to expand March2Success because we’ve seen the benefit across the country, how it’s helping students and educators, and so we wanted to provide more resources,” said Tony Castillo, education division chief with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Ky. “We see this program as the Army’s gift to education.”

In 2017, March2Success reached more than 1 million registrants, according to officials.

“The U.S. Army wants to help create productive members of society, and we know kids who graduate from high school are more likely to be successful in life,” Mr. Castillo stated. “Now we’ve moved beyond helping students in secondary school, and we’re helping students who are pursuing medical careers, of which we have a shortage in this country.”

To learn more about the free program, visit march2success.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.