Full-day preschool OK’d for Queen Creek school district

A full-day preschool option has been approved for the 2019-20 school year in the Queen Creek Unified School District.

The QCUSD Governing Board voted 4-0 Feb. 5 in a consent agenda to approve the change from part- to also flexible full-day.

Results from a preschool parent survey showed the community is asking for a full-day preschool option, Aubrey Ruhser, QCUSD preschool coordinator, said in a memo to the governing board.

“We would like to add a flexible full-day option with the possibility of before- and after-care for families. This program would provide working families the option to utilize QCUSD for their child’s Early Childhood Learning Program and welcome them to the QCUSD family,” she said.

Services would be provided 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the licensed program. Classified staff would be used for before- and after-care hours, Ms. Ruhser said.

“We are confident that we will be able to fill the sections to the break-even point and beyond,” she said.

The fee schedule charges $35 per day for the full school day, with 8:50 a.m.-3:30 p.m. preschool hours; and $40 for full-day with before- and after-care, she said.

Preschool will be offered for the 2019-20 school year at four schools:

Jack Barnes Elementary, 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Elementary, 23636 S. 20th St. in Queen Creek.

Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa.

Silver Valley Elementary, 9727 E. Toledo Ave. in Mesa.

“We are doing our best to meet our families’ needs with preschool locations within the hyper-growth we are experiencing and will continue to experience,” Ms. Ruhser said.

Go to qcusd.org/Preschool.

