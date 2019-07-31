Fulton Homes hosts 20th Annual Stuff the Bus school donation drive

Stuff The Bus finale (Submitted photo)

Fulton Homes’ 20th annual “Stuff the Bus” school donation drive has concluded for the summer.

Representatives of Fulton Homes and radio host Paul Kelley presented the collected supplies and backpacks to kids at the Boys and Girls Club of the Easy Valley – Compadre Branch at the finale event on July 19, according to a press release.

Children were appreciative of the school supplis and backpacks received, according to the release, describing “their excited squeals and relentless thank you’s.”

