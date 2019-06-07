Funding approved for Queen Creek High School resource officer

An image from a school resource officer program report provided to the town of Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)

The Town of Queen Creek and Queen Creek Unified School District are paying for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy to work as a school resource officer.

The Queen Creek Town Council approved 5-2 on a consent agenda June 5 with other items the third and final year of an intergovernmental agreement for an SRO to work at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Voting no, by phone, were council members Jake Hoffman and Emilena Turley.

For fiscal year 2019-20, the operational costs for one school resource officer total $151,390. According to town policy, school districts must reimburse the town for one-half of the operational costs and new capital costs associated with the school resource officer(s) assigned to their campuses. A School Safety Program grant awarded to QCUSD will reimburse the town in the amount of $85,701, Tracy Corman, assistant to the town manager, said in a memo to the council.

Tracy Corman

The Town of Queen Creek established a mutually beneficial relationship with QCUSD for the purpose of placing a school resource officer on school grounds to contribute to safe school environments that are conducive to teaching and learning, Ms. Corman said.

“Through comprehensive prevention and intervention approaches, school resource officers maintain a visible presence on campus; deter delinquent and violent behaviors; serve as an available resource to the school community; and provide students and staff with law-related education instruction and training,” she said.

