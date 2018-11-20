Gateway Polytechnic fills school bus with donations for food bank

Gateway Polytechnic Academy in Queen Creek stuffed a school bus with non-perishable items for the United Food Bank as part of a food drive.

One class in particular (first grade) donated the most items thanks to a big donation on their behalf from Salad and Go, according to a press release.

First-grade along with their fifth-grade buddies took the donations and a field trip to United Food Bank Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Additionally, all other Queen Creek Unified School District schools are collecting food donations for food boxes to be given to community members through the QCUSD Family Resource Center.

