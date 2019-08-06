Gene Sweeney hired as assistant principal at Seton Catholic

Gene Sweeney has been hired as assistant principal at Seton Catholic Prep in Chandler. (Submitted photo)

Seton Catholic Prep will begin the school year Wednesday with a new assistant principal — Gene Sweeney, a school administrator who has served in a variety of educational leadership roles.

Mr Sweeney comes to Seton Catholic from Winamac, Indiana, where he was the assistant principal of Winamac High School.

He has been an assistant superintendent and superintendent in large and diverse school systems in the Midwest and was principal at two high schools that were selected as National Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a release.

In addition, Mr. Sweeney has worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Notre Dame and an educational consultant in both private and public schools across in the U.S. and Canada.

“Dr. Sweeney is a highly qualified educator who knows how to motivate teachers and students,” Seton Catholic Principal Victor Serna said in the release. “We are very happy to welcome him into the Seton Catholic family.”

Mr. Sweeney has a bachelors degree in literature and communications from Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois a master’s degree in educational administration from Loyola University in Chicago; and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies, also from Loyola.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work in a school like Seton, where educational excellence is the expectation,” Mr. Sweeney said in the release. “I am looking forward to getting to know the students, parents, and staff at Seton and work collaboratively with them.”

Mr. Sweeney and his wife, Maggie, live in Chandler and have four children, Ryan, Lauren, Maura, and Connor.

Seton Catholic’s previous assistant principal was David Sorkin, who left in June to become principal of St. Hubert Catholic School in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

About Seton Catholic Preparatory

Seton Catholic Preparatory is a diocesan, coeducational high school in Chandler, open to students of all faiths and dedicated to academic excellence, leadership and loving service to others, according to the release.

