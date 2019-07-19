Grand-opening celebration held for Eastmark High School

The first day of school for students at Eastmark High School in the Queen Creek Unified School District is Wednesday, July 24. (Submitted photo)

A grand-opening celebration was held for Eastmark High School in the Queen Creek Unified School District on July 11. It included a ceremonial ribbon cutting and an open house.

Eastmark High School, 9560 E. Ray Road in Mesa, will feature Career Path Academies, according to a release.

The school will open its doors to students in grades 7-10. Grades 11 and 12 will be added over the next two years. The first day of school for students in the Queen Creek Unified School District is Wednesday, July 24.

Local dignitaries, QCUSD Governing Board members, district administration, community members and teachers attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony July 11.

Attendees heard from QCUSD Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry, QCUSD Board president Ken Brague, EHS Principal Paul Gagnon as well as representatives from the design and construction teams (Orcutt Winslow and CORE Construction Inc.). Additional speakers included the executive director of the School Facilities Board, Paul Bakalis, and Gilbert Davidson, chief operating officer for the state of Arizona under Gov. Doug Ducey, according to the release.

Dr. Perry Berry

“This state-of-the-art high school project started four years ago,” Superintendent Berry said in the release. “This school represents four years of planning, designing, building, and tremendous support from many agencies so that we may better serve the students and families in the northern part of our district. None of this would have been possible without the support of our local voters.”

Eastmark High School was constructed with voter-approved bond funds and funds from the School Facilities Board. The school is on 60 acres and features traditional learning spaces mixed with areas for collaborative learning and small group work.

During the open house, the public had the opportunity to take part in a self-guided tour of the campus. Tour stops included the cafeteria, the gym, the administration building, the learning stairs, and a classroom, according to the release..

“A unique part of Eastmark High School is the Career Path Academies that are embedded within a comprehensive high school curriculum,” Principal Gagnon said in the release. “The goal of the school is to allow students to take classes that will directly relate to their chosen career fields.”

Go to eastmarkhs.com.