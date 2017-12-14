Ground broken on 25,000-square-foot auditorium at Combs High School

DLR Group’s design completes campus master plan, McCarthy to lead construction
Community members, J.O. Combs Unified School District administration and staff, students and members of the project team gathered Dec. 11 at Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road in San Tan Valley, for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new 25,000-square-foot auditorium.
With the construction of this facility, the original full campus master plan for Combs High School will be complete, according to a press release.
DLR Group led the original master plan for the high school campus and designed the school, which opened in 2009. The firm designed the auditorium for maximum functionality for students, educators and audience members.
In order to serve all users, the house will be used as a hands-on teaching space for the school’s Stagecraft and Fine Arts programs and will be acoustically balanced for both amplified sound and live performances. The lobby will offer an area to showcase student art pieces.
“Design is about connecting users to the space and surrounding environment. Our design for the auditorium celebrates three primary connections: to the surrounding view, to the community, and to the school campus,” said DLR Group Principal Pam Loeffelman in the release.
The view of the nearby Superstition Mountains will be emphasized by a wall of windows in the lobby and through a northern entry plaza that duals as a pre-function space.
Connectivity to the community includes large signage along Germann Road. Plus, the entire auditorium is available to community members for personal and business use, according to the release.
Connection to the campus is achieved through educational spaces that are clustered in the back of the house, giving students and teachers a space to call their own and learn the craft of theater and dance.
“DLR Group and the district opted to focus on the house experience first and foremost,” said Ms. Loeffelman. “Our in-house theater experts found the right blend of equipment that meets the needs of students and theater programs and fits within the district’s allocated funds.”
Lighting in the auditorium is a combination of LED lights controlled through a network and incandescent lights that teach professional-style theater stagecraft.
A variety of cost efficient elements will be incorporated throughout the space. The main drapery curtain is flown out of the way during performances, which allows students to rehearse the most challenging aspects of rigging, while the remaining drapery is stationary to save costs.
“The education services team at McCarthy is excited to work with the district and DLR Group on this project, which will complete their school campus,” said David Peterson, senior vice president of operations for the education services team at McCarthy, in the release. “The new auditorium will provide a modern facility for performances of all kinds, and the field house will be a wonderful new asset for the school’s sports teams.”
McCarthy Building Companies served as the general contractor for the projects. Construction management services were provided by Arcadis, the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, which has offices in the Phoenix Valley.