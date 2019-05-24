Growing up Combs: 51 seniors receive unique distinction on graduation day

The 51 Combs High School seniors are the latest to join a special group of alumni who “Grew Up Combs,” meaning they attended J.O. Combs Unified School District institutions since kindergarten. (Submitted photo)

Among the 341 beaming seniors walking the stage at Combs High School’s graduation ceremony on May 21 were 51 students who also celebrated another unique accomplishment.

These 51 high school seniors are the latest to join a special group of alumni who “Grew Up Combs,” meaning they attended J.O. Combs Unified School District institutions since kindergarten, according to a release.

In recognition of this distinction, students wore silver cords over their caps and gowns and received designation as K-12 students in the ceremony program.

When reflecting on the 13 years spent at J.O. Combs Unified School District, Cole Evans, Combs High School senior, shared what he thought set Combs apart from other places: “The people at the school, the teachers, the students…that’s what differentiates it from the others,” he said. “If I had gone to different schools, I could have learned the same curriculum, the same math class, but it’s the people who make it different.”

As he prepares to embark on his next chapter, playing football at Nebraska Wesleyan University, he credits his time at Combs as what prepared him to be successful in his upcoming endeavors, according to the release.

“The schools have definitely prepared me to go onto the next level with college,” he said in the release. “But I’ll definitely miss the sports, the friends, my teammates. That has been the best part about staying at Combs, it’s the only time you’re really with all your friends together at once.”

For more information about the J.O. Combs Unified School District, or to enroll a student, go to jocombs.org or call 480-987-5300.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.