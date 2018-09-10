Harmon Elementary celebrates grandparents with special lunch

Jack W. Harmon Elementary School students are welcoming their grandparents to Harmon’s annual Grandparents Day Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

This is a special day for both the Harmon students and the visiting grandparents, according to Principal Angie Beauchene.

The total lunch time for Grandparents Day is from 10:20-12:05 p.m. Each grade level’s lunch time is:

Kindergarten: 10:20

1st grade: 10:40

2nd grade: 11

3rd grade: 11:15

4th grade: 11:45

5th grade: noon

6th grade: 11:30

Jack W. Harmon Elementary is a part of J.O. Combs Unified School District, and is at 39315 N. Cortona Dr. in San Tan Valley.

