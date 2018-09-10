Harmon Elementary celebrates grandparents with special lunch

Jack W. Harmon Elementary School is celebrating grandparents with its annual luncheon Sept. 12. (submitted photo)

Jack W. Harmon Elementary School students are welcoming their grandparents to Harmon’s annual Grandparents Day Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

This is a special day for both the Harmon students and the visiting grandparents, according to Principal Angie Beauchene.

The total lunch time for Grandparents Day is from 10:20-12:05 p.m. Each grade level’s lunch time is:

  • Kindergarten: 10:20
  • 1st grade: 10:40
  • 2nd grade: 11
  • 3rd grade: 11:15
  • 4th grade: 11:45
  • 5th grade: noon
  • 6th grade: 11:30

Jack W. Harmon Elementary is a part of J.O. Combs Unified School District, and is at 39315 N. Cortona Dr. in San Tan Valley.

