Harmon Elementary celebrates grandparents with special lunch

Jack W. Harmon Elementary School students are welcoming their grandparents to Harmon’s annual Grandparents Day Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
This is a special day for both the Harmon students and the visiting grandparents, according to Principal Angie Beauchene.
The total lunch time for Grandparents Day is from 10:20-12:05 p.m. Each grade level’s lunch time is:
- Kindergarten: 10:20
- 1st grade: 10:40
- 2nd grade: 11
- 3rd grade: 11:15
- 4th grade: 11:45
- 5th grade: noon
- 6th grade: 11:30
Jack W. Harmon Elementary is a part of J.O. Combs Unified School District, and is at 39315 N. Cortona Dr. in San Tan Valley.
