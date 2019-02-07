Harmon Elementary holding Differences Week Feb. 19-22

Jack W. Harmon Elementary School, 39315 N. Cortona Drive in San Tan Valley, is hosting Differences Week Feb. 19-22.

“Harmon students and staff will celebrate that we are more alike than we are different as we ‘share our similarities and celebrate our differences,'” Principal Angie Beauchene said in a release.

Harmon Elementary is in the J.O. Combs Unified School District.

