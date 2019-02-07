Harmon Elementary holding Differences Week Feb. 19-22
Harmon Elementary School’s peer students playing games and teaching social skills. (Submitted photo)
Jack W. Harmon Elementary School, 39315 N. Cortona Drive in San Tan Valley, is hosting Differences Week Feb. 19-22.
“Harmon students and staff will celebrate that we are more alike than we are different as we ‘share our similarities and celebrate our differences,'” Principal Angie Beauchene said in a release.
Harmon Elementary is in the J.O. Combs Unified School District.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.