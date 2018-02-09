High school juniors explore future career options at Elevate for Tomorrow conference

Feb 9th, 2018 · by · Comments:

One segment of the Elevate for Tomorrow event was a vendor fair in which students could discuss future career opportunities and educational requirements with area business people. E4T was created by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce to help prepare high school juniors for the workforce. It was attended by students attending schools in the Queen Creek, J.O. Combs, Higley and Chandler school districts. (Courtesy of Queen Creek High School)

 

On Feb. 6, more than 800 high school juniors attending Queen Creek, Combs, Casteel, Higley and other area high schools had the opportunity to explore educational and career options during the second annual Elevate for Tomorrow conference provided by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

Jake Angel, right, of Angel Air Cooling and Heating talks to a student about job opportunities in his industry during Elevate for Tomorrow, an event created to help prepare high school juniors for the workforce. It was held Feb. 6 at Queen Creek High School and the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy of Queen Creek High School)

The E4T conference was a result of discussions between business leaders and educators during the Queen Creek Education Summits held in 2016, focusing on how business leaders and educators can prepare students to build a better workforce.

Students heard from Kevin Scott, a nationally recognized speaker with the Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, and Lee Benson, an accomplished CEO and visionary. They participated in networking activities and had the opportunity to speak with more than 30 representatives from local businesses and Arizona colleges and universities.

More than 70 percent of the students rated their overall experience as either four stars or five stars on the exit survey.

The event would not have been a success without the sponsorships and support of Chick-Fil-A, San Tan Ford, Queen Creek Performing Arts Center and Queen Creek Unified School District Career and Technical Education.

Other sponsors included Joshua Development, Central Arizona College, Sterling Services, Mountain America, Core Construction, Harrison Law PLLC, Climatec, Angel Air Cooling and Heating, and Northern Air Mechanical Services.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey chairs the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Education Committee.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie