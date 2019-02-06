Higley senior wins full scholarship for flight academy program

Higley High School senior Korben Pierce recently learned he is one of only 150 students nationwide selected to attend the 2019 AFJROTC Flight Academy program.

Mr. Pierce, an Air Force Junior ROTC cadet, will receive a full scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university participating in a private pilot license training program, according to a press release.

The Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama is awarding the scholarship. More than 1,560 cadets applied for one of the 150 scholarships.

There are more than 120,000 high school students enrolled in Air Force Junior ROTC at almost 900 high schools in the U.S and overseas, a release states. The scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot license.

The scholarship is valued at approximately $20,000.

The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage.

Those who participate in the program do not incur a military commitment to the Air Force or other branch of service, nor does completing the program guarantee acceptance into one of the military’s commissioning programs.

The mission of Air Force Junior ROTC is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community, while instilling values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and sense of accomplishment.

“Today is a great for both Mr. Pierce and the HUSD AFJROTC program,” Senior Master Sgt. Danny Alltop, who, with Col. Scott Vaughn, leads the combined Higley/Williams Field High Schools JROTC program.

