Higley students named National AP Scholars

From left is Caleb Gooch, Connor Holmes and Jennifer Newcomb. (Submitted photos)

Three Higley Unified School District graduates received national recognition this year for outstanding performance on the Advanced Placement exams in the spring.

Higley High School Class of 2019 graduates Caleb Gooch and Connor Holmes, received the honor, along with Williams Field High School Class of 2019 graduate Jennifer Newcomb.

Advanced Placement courses at both Higley and Williams Field high schools provide a rigorous, college-level education for students, with an opportunity to earn college credit, according to a prepared statement. The campuses offer more than 30 AP and dual enrollment class titles.

Students who excel on the AP exams are recognized annually for their efforts.

The highest achievement, the National AP Scholar distinction, is granted to students who receive an average score of at least four (out of five) on all AP exams taken, and scores of four or higher on eight or more exams. Students also receive recognition based on the average of their AP exam scores.

Students are also recognized when they reach other milestones with the AP tests. Altogether: 56 students were named AP Scholars, 28 students were named AP Scholars with Honor and 26 students were named AP Scholar with Distinction, the press release stated.

