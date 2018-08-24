Higley Unified School District recognizes its Teachers of the Year

Higley Unified School District honored its 2018 Teachers of the Year Thursday, Aug. 16, which included 14 honorees from each of the district’s campus as well as the preschools.

In addition, the event included past winners, the HUSD Air Force Jr. ROTC and Higley junior Mylee Sesueur singing the national anthem. Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels delivered congratulations to the teachers and a video presentation highlighted each teacher, according to a press release.

The school 2018 Teachers of the Year include Elizabeth Melter of Bridges Elementary, Amanda Day of Centennial Elementary, Kristine Arnett of Chaparral Elementary, Jenna Wagner of Coronado Elementary, Shubhra Khan of Cortina Elementary, Trisha Wright Gateway Pointe Elementary and Judy Benson of Higley Traditional Academy.

Vanessa Shively of Power Ranch Elementary, Alyssa Strohamier of San Tan Elementary, John Ranwiler of Cooley Middle School, Kerri Mathew of Higley High School, Jesse Brown of Sossaman Middle School, Kelly Mahony of Williams Field High School and Susan Markosian of Early Childhood Development Centers also earned the honor.

At the end of the event, Ms. Khan earned the Higley Unified School District 2018 Teacher of the Year.

“What an honor to be in the same room with so many educators,” she said in a prepared statement. “Thank you for the countless hours you put in every single day. I stand here tonight because of my fourth graders, my incredible fourth graders. The last 17 years they have taught me so much and make me a better teacher. I am honored and humbled beyond words.”

