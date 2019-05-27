Host a scholarship student from Germany

Exchange student families. (Submitted photo)

ASSE Student Exchange Programs is seeking American families to host high school students from Germany.

The students have received a scholarship through The Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange Program, a U.S. State Department sponsored program, according to a release.

The scholarship provides an opportunity for 250 young Americans to spend a year in Germany, while at the same time, giving 300 young Germans the change to live a year in the U.S.

All the students live as members of host families and enjoy a variety of program activities, in addition to learning life in a new country. By improving not only their language skills, but also increasing their intercultural awareness, these students form a bridge of understanding between Germany and the U.S. and continue to strengthen ties between their two countries, according to the release.

Call 800-733-2773, go online at ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com.

