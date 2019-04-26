Incoming-athletes event slated for Eastmark High School

Eastmark High School’s incoming-athlete night is 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa.

The meeting will provide future Firebirds the opportunity to learn about the athletic department at Eastmark High School, including its vision, the register-my-athlete clearance process, upcoming dates and what programs the school will be offering, according to a release.

Go to facebook.com/events/1660311024114165.

The new Eastmark High School is in the Queen Creek Unified School District.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.