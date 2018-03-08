J.O. Combs, Banner recognize students for responsibility

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each school.
There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness.
Presentations take place each month at the district’s regular governing board meeting. For March, Tony Corrales, cardiopulmonary services senior manager at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate.
Students recognized for demonstrating the character trait of responsibility were:
- Jordan Hodge, Combs High School, grade 11
- Megan Allred, Combs Middle School, grade 8
- Nkemdili Ubosi, Combs Traditional Academy, kindergarten
- Abigail Vasquez, Combs Traditional Academy, grade 1 (February recognition)
- Isaac Pillado Cerna, Ellsworth Elementary, grade 4
- Leilani Whitehead, Harmon Elementary, kindergarten (not pictured)
- Claire Ludington, Ranch Elementary, kindergarten
- Emery Heninger, Simonton Elementary, kindergarten
