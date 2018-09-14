J.O. Combs school district students of the month for September

The J.O. Combs Unified School District recently recognized the students of the month for September.

Students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of responsibility:

Miranda Garcia, Combs High School, 12th grade.

Emma Lazenby (not pictured), Combs Middle School, eighth grade.

Jacob Barbeau, Combs Traditional Academy, sixth grade.

Orene Wood, Ellsworth Elementary, first grade.

Ethan Palansky, Harmon Elementary, sixth grade.

Kaiden Hurley, Ranch Elementary, fourth grade.

Avary Belanger, Simonton Elementary, kindergarten.

Tracy Baskara, director of culinary and nutrition at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the governing board and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

Banner Ironwood sponsors the student of the month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of the district’s schools, according to a release.

The presentation takes place each month at the governing board meeting.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.