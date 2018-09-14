J.O. Combs school district students of the month for September

Sep 14th, 2018 · by · Comments:

(Submitted photo)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District recently recognized the students of the month for September.

Students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of responsibility:

  • Miranda Garcia, Combs High School, 12th grade.
  • Emma Lazenby (not pictured), Combs Middle School, eighth grade.
  • Jacob Barbeau, Combs Traditional Academy, sixth grade.
  • Orene Wood, Ellsworth Elementary, first grade.
  • Ethan Palansky, Harmon Elementary, sixth grade.
  • Kaiden Hurley, Ranch Elementary, fourth grade.
  • Avary Belanger, Simonton Elementary, kindergarten.

Tracy Baskara, director of culinary and nutrition at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the governing board and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

Banner Ironwood sponsors the student of the month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of the district’s schools, according to a release.

The presentation takes place each month at the governing board meeting.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie