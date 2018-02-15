J.O. Combs students honored by governing board for demonstrating ‘fairness’

Students of the month for February in the J.O. Combs Unified School District were honored Feb. 14 by the school district governing board.
The student recognition program is a partnership of the school district and Banner Ironwood Medical Center. It recognizes one student every month from each of the school district’s schools, according to a press release.
There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program. The pillars are: Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness.
The presentation takes place each month at the regular governing board meeting. Meetings take place in the multi-purpose room at J.O. Combs Middle School, 37611 N. Pecan Creek Drive in San Tan Valley.
For the month of February, Erich Schoenberger, director of medical imaging at Banner Ironwood, preented each student with a certificate of special recognition.
Pictured with the honored students are Mr. Schoenberger, governing board members and school district Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.
The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of fairness:
•Freddi Andersen, Combs High School, grade 9 (not pictured)
•Elisabeth Allen, Combs High School, grade 11 (January recognition)
•Marissa Thomas, Combs Middle School, grade 7
•Abigail Vasquez, Combs Traditional Academy, grade 1 (not pictured)
•Kassidi Kemper, Ellsworth Elementary, grade 3
•Emmett Meyer, Harmon Elementary, grade 1
•Hyrum Leavitt, Ranch Elementary, grade 1
•Leland Booth, Simonton Elementary, grade 1